Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel’s intoxicated son stopped from boarding a Qatar Airways flight

AHMEDABAD,MAy9: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel’s son was stopped from boarding a Qatar Airways flight early on Monday after he arrived in a “heavily drunken” state and argued with the staff at the airport.

Jaiman Patel, who is in his mid-30s, along with his wife Jhalak and daughter Vaishvi were stopped from boarding the plane, which was scheduled to take-off at 4am, official sources told news agency IANS. The family was headed to Greece for a vacation.

Mr Patel, who is a land dealer, reached the Ahmedabad International Airport in a drunken state, barely able to walk.