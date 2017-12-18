Gujarat results: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani wins, Deputy CM Nitin Patel trailing

Gandhinagar, Dec 18: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain the majority in Gujarat assembly election, incumbent Chief Minister Vijay Rupani won from the Rajkot West constituency seat.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel continues to trail from Mehsana. As per the latest figures, Nitin Patel is trailing by over 2,000 votes.

Overall, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 104 seats – a comfortable majority in the 182 constituency Gujarat assembly.

Commenting on the BJP’s performance, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the party’s victory in Gujarat is an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the in the initial voting, overjoyed Congress activists, expecting a victory, began celebrating in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The stock markets too took a beating. But the Congress celebrations was short-lived as tables began to turn in favour of BJP.

“We are going to form a government in Gujarat. People have voted for us on development issues,” BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told the media.

Before the BJP crossed the half-way mark, Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza was equally confident.

“People have got sick and tired of the 22 years of BJP misrule in Gujarat. The Gujarat model which the BJP touted so proudly to take power nationally is not clicking in Gujarat… We are sure we will form the government.”

It was the first Assembly election in Gujarat since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014. Modi had led the BJP to victory in the election in 2012.

