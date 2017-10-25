Gujarat Elections: VVPAT, CCTV cameras in all polling stations, election on 9th and 14th December, counting on 18th

New Delhi, October 25: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the election dates for Gujarat on Wednesday. Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s homeland.

The Gujarat elections would be conducted in two phases, first on 9th December and the second on 14th December. The counting would be on 18th December.

The commission had put forth many significant features in the coming Gujarat elections. Reportedly a common IT platform and a mobile app will be introduced to the public to raise complaints or queries if any. There would be a CCTV coverage in the entire area of the polling stations. The Commission said that differently abled voters would be getting preference in the polling stations.

The Election Commission had ceiled the expenditure to Rs 28 lakh per candidate. The expense documents shall be submitted to the Commission within 75 days.

VVPATs and EVMs will be used in every polling station. The commission added that all voters will be given voting slips with the voter’s photo on it.

The Election Commission of India earlier, on October 12, stated that the Election Commission had stated that Gujarat elections will be held before December 18. The Election Commission said this while declaring the dates for Himachal Pradesh election. The Commission further added that vote counting of both states (Gujarat and Himachal) are expected to be conducted together.

After the Election Commission declare the election dates, the model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

Gujarat elections would be held in two stages, like the 2012 elections, which were held in two sessions.

Gujarat has a history of supporting BJP during the last five assembly elections. The BJP had won 115 seats in 2012. January 22, 2018, would mark the end of the present 182-member assembly in Gujarat. Expecting the declaration of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited his homeland last week.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh elections will be held on November 9. The vote counting of the same would be conducted on December 18.

Reportedly, the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections would witness the use of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the first time in India.