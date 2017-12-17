Gujarat: Exit polls are ‘nonsense’, BJP certain to lose, says Jignesh Mevani

Vadgam (Gujarat), December 17 : Jignesh Mevani candidate from Vadgam constituency and Dalit leader on Sunday rebuffed the exit polls while saying that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s debacle in the Gujarat Assembly Elections is certain.

“These exit polls are fake and rubbish. These are nonsense. The BJP is definitely going to lose this time and will not form the government,” he said.

After the two-phase Gujarat assembly elections concluded on December 14, the exit polls of various media houses predicted that the BJP would secure a big win in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf.

Most of the exit polls showed that BJP would secure more than 100 seats out of total 182 in Gujarat.

The results of the Gujarat assembly polls will be declared on December 18. (ANI)