Gujarat Gausena and animal board cites cow’s urine as secret of being beautiful like Cleopatra

AHMEDABAD,Oct11: Citing the example of Cleopatra’s legendary beauty, Gujarat Gauseva and Gauchar Vikas Board has issued its own pearls of wisdom for cow protection.

In an advisory to women meant to preserve their eternal beauty, the board has stated that cow milk, ghee, urine and dung are the ingredients for a facial treatment that can leave the skin glowing. The board says, “The queen of Egypt, Cleopatra, considered the most beautiful woman in the world, also used milk for bathing.” Interestingly, the ‘Aarogya Geeta’, an advisory on the board’s website enumerating home remedies for various diseases which use cow urine, dung and milk cites studies by researchers from Italy, Russia and America to prove how these by-products are useful in treating various diseases.

The facial treament in the chapter titled ‘Gaumutra, Essential treatment for women’s eternal beauty’ in the ‘Aarogya Geeta’ prescribes that women first massage their face with cow milk for 15 minutes. This has to be followed by 15 minutes massage with cow ghee and turmeric. The third step is to massage it with cow urine for 15 minutes.

The last step is application of a face pack of cow dung, to be washed off with neem water after 15 minutes. “Natural beauty treatments can give you glow and shine that cannot be achieved through many layers of artificial makeup.

Panchgavya (cow urine) treatment can help women get elegant, pleasant, attractive and beautiful personality and achieve love and affection from others,” reads a paragraph in the chapter.

When the chairman of the board, Vallabh Kathiria, was asked if Cleopatra really bathed in cow milk, he said, “Yes. She may have bathed in cow milk.” It needs to be mentioned that historical records say Cleopatra would bathe in donkey milk