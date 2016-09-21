Gujarat Government shuffles 22 IAS officers

Ahmedabad, Sep 21 : In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government today transfered 22 IAS officers, including municipal commissioners of four cities and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ajay Bhadoo.

Bhadoo has been moved out of the Chief Minister’s Office and transferred as the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), a notification issued by General Administration Department (GAD) said.

In place of Bhadoo, 1997 batch IAS officer Ashwini Kumar will take over as secretary to the Chief Minister in the CMO.

Kumar was serving as Secretary (Housing and Nirmal Gujarat) in Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

GMB’s current VC and CEO Mukesh Puri, who was also the principal secretary in Ports and Transport Department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, M S Dagur, will hold the additional charge of Ports and Transport Department until further orders, the notification said.

Vijay Nehra, Municipal Commissioner of Rajkot, has been shifted to Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) in Ahmedabad as Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

Municipal Commissioner of Jamnagar, Harshad Kumar Patel has been shifted in the GAD and awaits further orders.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), R B Barad, has been appointed as the new Municipal Commissioner of Jamnagar.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Milind Torawane has been appointed as Secretary of Housing and Nirmal Gujarat mission under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

Commissioner of Women and Child Development, M Thennarasan has been made the new Municipal Commissioner of Surat city.

Municipal Commissioner of Junagadh Ravi Shankar has been transferred and appointed as the Commissioner of Tribal Development, Gandhinagar.

Shankar has been replaced by V J Rajput, who is Chief General Manager with Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd, Gandhinagar.

Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry, Cow Breeding, Fisheries and Cooperation) in the Agriculture and Cooperation Department Anju Sharma has been transferred as the Principal Secretary (Higher and Technical Education) in Education Department.