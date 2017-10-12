Gujarat government withdraws case against Hardik Patel for insulting tri-colour two years ago

Rajkot/Gujarat, October 12: The Gujarat government has withdrawn a case against the Patel quota stir leader Hardik Patel for insulting the tri-colour about two years ago.

The Rajkot Collector Vikrant Pandey passed the order to withdraw the case against Hardik Patel following instructions from the state government. Vikrant Pandey said that the as per instructions from the state government (home ministry), case was withdrawn against Hardik and activists of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti.

According to reliable sources, one First Information report was registered against Hardik Patel inRajkot. Vikrant Pandey said that further formalities will be finished in court. Five other cases against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti agitators were also withdrawn.

On October 19, 2015, Hardik Patel, the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti was booked for allegedly insulting the tri-colour. while on the way to the Khandheri cricket stadium to spoil the India-South Africa ODI match that was scheduled on the same day, Hardik Patel jumped over the tri-colour.

Hardik’s feet touched the national flag which he was carrying as he jumped on a car in an attempt to speak to the media when he was stopped by the police on way to the stadium.