Gujarat high court on Monday stayed the arrests of two persons, in connection with a leopard killing incident

AHMEDABAD,May2: Gujarat high court on Monday stayed the arrests of two persons, in connection with a man-animal conflict , in which a leopard was killed near Ghogha town of Bhavnagar district in March.

The HC issued notice to the state government and the range forest officer concerned, over a petition to quash a complaint against two persons – Ranchhod Shiyal and Sushil Nayar – who were booked for killing the leopard.According to the petitioners’ advocate Sunil Kotia, there were two incidents of leopard attacking humans near Ghogha in March. The first took place on March 8, but forest officials did not take any action to trap the animal. Another incident happened on March 29, just outside the premises owned by Nayar..