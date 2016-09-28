Gujarat ma aavshe Kejriwal… Gujarat would dance to Garba tunes with AAP – video

Gujarat, September 28: After trying all means to bag the votes of Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party had taken a new step to woo the public with magical music. The party have used a catchy tune of Paanch Saal Kejriwal, to successfully capture the youth voters in Delhi, which resulted in winning a historic landslide.

Believing to repeat the success in Delhi, AAP has decided to throw its hat into the ring in Gujarat assembly polls. This is a new song which is similer to Paanch Saal.. During Delhi polls this song has gone viral on social media.

The tune Gujarat ma aavshe Kejriwal (Kejriwal is coming to Gujarat) has been recorded just ahead of Navratri, when Gujaratis up and down the state will be dancing to Garba tunes.

Only time will tell if this will have the same effect as that of Paanch saal.. in Delhi.