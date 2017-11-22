Gujarat polls 2017: Congress agrees demands of Patidar community, says Hardik Patel

New Delhi: After days long controversies and discussions, the Congress party accepted the demands put forward by the ‘Patels’ on account of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, declared the Patidar leader hardik Patel on Wednesday.

According to reports, Hardik Patel stated to media that Congress has assured him of going ahead with the reservation sought by the Patidar community if they win the elections.

Hardik Patel also alleged that in some communities have been more than adequate reservation, through the

“Congress party is not a relative, it has talked about a survey on OBC quota”.

“Everything will be reveals clear in front of the people after the survey takes place, althrough the Congress also have to put their reservation formula with brief details in their manifesto”, Hardik Patel said.

he also mentioned that Patel leader have not sought any tickets from the Congress, but all they want is reservation

Hardik Patel,Patidar leader also asserted that Patidar community wants is the right to study and employment.

Hardik Patel also clearly point out that he ahad no enmity with the ruling party and he do not bother about the welfare of 6 crore people of Gujarat.

Meanwhile he further stated that “I will make all efforts to fight against the BJP because they have compromised the well being of the people of Gujarat and have disrespected the Patidar community,”

The Patidar leader also dismissed reports of him joining any political party. “I am not going to join any party for at least next two years,”