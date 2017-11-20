 Gujarat polls 2017: Congress releases first list of 77 candidates

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, November 20: The Congress released the first list of 77 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Gujarat Congress, Hardik Patel led-Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti on Sunday said that they reached an agreement over issue of granting reservation to Patels, if Congress is voted to power in the state Assembly election. Hardik Patel was absent in the meeting.

According to reports, Dinesh Bambhania who is the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convener said that previously we asked the Congress to clarify how they would grant Patidars a constitutionally valid reservation.

This is our 1st Candidate list of 77 Candidates for #GujaratElection2017. Congratulations & Best wishes to all the 77 Candidates. કોંગ્રેસ આવે છે, નવસર્જન લાવે છે! #NavsarjanGujarat pic.twitter.com/C8OCsbTavR — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) November 19, 2017

So, a crucial meeting was held today and finally reached a consensus on various options offered by the party to us. According to sources, Dinesh Bambhania said that the official announcement of this agreement will be made by Hardik Patel on Monday in Rajkot.

Original list : Congress announces 77 candidates for Gujarat poll pic.twitter.com/tK1L3XjrYv — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) November 19, 2017

The Bharatiya Janta Party also released a list of 106 candidates that includes incumbent Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Vijay Rupani will be taking on Congress’ Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot West.

According to reports, the state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said on Saturday that we declared 36 names in the second list. So, total candidates declared are 106. So, 60 candidates are for the first phase of polls to be held on December 9 while the remaining are of the second phase to be held on December 14.

The Gujarat polls will take place in December in which the first phase for 89 seats will be held on the December 9 and for the remaining 93 seats will be held on the December 14. The results for the elections will be announced with Himachal Pradesh election results on December 18.