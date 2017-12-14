Gujarat polls Live Updates: Second phase polling concludes, records 68.7% voter turnout

Gandhinagar/Gujarat, Dec 14: Voting for Gujarat Assembly Election ended with a voter turnout of 68.7% as the second phase polling concluded on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer, BB Swain on Thursday informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of the state assembly elections 2017 is 62.24% till 4 pm which climbed to 68.7 %.

Earlier in the day, a voter turnout of 47.40 percent till 2:00 pm and 39 percent till 12:00 pm, were recorded.

There were 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the second and final phase of the Assembly Elections.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people were expected to take part in the election to decide their fate.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress has fielded only 91.

Voting for Gujarat Assembly Election ends as the second phase polling concludes pic.twitter.com/M7qzkDCcdz — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also visit their constituencies to cast their votes.

The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 percent.

Meanwhile, repolling will be held tomorrow in two booths of Jamjodhpur constituency, two booths in Una, one in Najjar, and one in Umargam.

The results will be declared on December 18.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (ANI)