Gujarat polls victory achieved purely on development: PM Modi

New Delhi , Dec 18 : As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sweep the Gujarat Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the victory was purely achieved over development.

“The victory was purely achieved on the subject of development. It’s a truth that is giving a new direction to India’s politics, which the public of Gujarat has given its approval to,” Modi said in his address at the party headquarters here.

“Thirty years back, poison of caste was spread so badly in Gujarat that it took workers like me 30 years to get rid of it,” he added.

The Prime Minister termed the party’s imminent victory as historic, owing to BJP maintaining its streak of victory in the state.

“Gujarat election results are historic. In this day and age, for a party to keep winning for so long is an extraordinary achievement. In Gujarat, BJP won all the seats it contested in 1989 Lok Sabha polls. We won most of the seats we contested in 1990. In 1995, in 1998, in 2002, in 2007 and in 2012 we won. We won most seats in Lok Sabha polls too,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“The country has a government which has no ulterior intentions,” he added.

Modi, having been the Chief Minister of the state before taking over as the country’s prime minister, also lauded the party workers for continuing the developmental work in the state.

“For me, Gujarat polls are a matter of double happiness, because after I left the state three years ago, my colleagues there continued the good work,” he added.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the leading Opposition, Congress, that aimed to overthrow BJP by allying with minority leaders like Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor.

“In last few months, there were attempts again to sow seeds of casteism, but people rejected it, I congratulate them, but people must be alert,” Prime Minister said and added, “So many conspiracies were hatched in Gujarat by Congress, misinformation was being spread. People cannot bear if anyone makes fun of ‘vikas’ (development).”

Continuing his castigation against Congress, Prime Minsiter Modi further said, “After 2014, there is hunger for development. Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development.” (ANI)