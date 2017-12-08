Gujarat polls: ‘War Rooms’ busy; BJP claims psychological victory, Congress refutes

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Dec 8: With barely hours to go for the first phase polling of the Gujarat Assembly election, the “war rooms” of both BJP and Congress parties are busy sending memes and messages to make an impact on the voting.

Mobile phones are flooded with whatsapp messages making fun of suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “Neech aadmi” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the messages shows BJP president Amit Shah telling Prime Minister Modi, “Ho gaya kam mota bhai.”

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has left no stone unturned to encash on the self-goal from Congress. The saffron party leaders are rejoicing as they sense a psychological win ahead of polls.

BJP state spokesperson Yamal Vyas told India Live Today that Aiyar’s words reflect Congress’ mindset.

“This is not the first time Aiyar has spoken of him (Modi) with venom in his words. In 2014, before general elections he had mocked Modi over his background and Congress had paid the price,” said Vyas.

He alleged that it is nothing but sheer arrogance of the party which is getting desperate to come back to power.

BJP feels that the remarks of Aiyar and the knee-jerk reaction from Congress of suspending him would affect all those seats, where both the BJP and Congress were pitched for a close battle.

BJP also feels it will inch closer towards the dream 150-seat mark with ease using the derogatory remark to their benefit. “The remarks have hurt sentiments of Gujaratis. It will surely not go down well with six crore Gujaratis who have great regards for him (Modi). Ye Gujarat ki asmita per var hai. They will get a response from the people in elections,”Vyas added.

BJP leader Narhari Amin was equally critical of the former diplomat Aiyar. “Aiyar is a seasoned leader, and understands well about the language he uses. Narendra Modi is leader of 125 crore Indians. His remarks are totally uncalled for. It is an unforgivable offence,” said Amin, who was deputy chief minister of Gujarat in early 1990s.

“In the past, Congress president Sonia Gandhi called him Maut ka Saudagar (Agent of death). They paid a heavy price for that. By suspending Aiyar, Congress will not be able to gain any sympathy from electorate,” he added.

However, Congress refuted the theory that Aiyar’s remark has dented the grand old party’s chances of returning to power.

“People have already made up their minds. They have realised the false promises given by Prime Minister Modi, who is trying to divert attention from real issues. Moreover, Rahulji took a swift action and suspended Aiyar from primary membership for the remark against the PM. Ours is a party which follows Mahatma Gandhi’s preaching and doesn’t tolerate any kind of abusive words even against the rivals. That is not our sanskar,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson Gujarat Congress.

Doshi also objected to words used by BJP against the Gandhi family. “Can Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah suspend people like Sakshi Maharaj, MP Paresh Rawal and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for insulting Soniaji and Rahulji,” he questioned.

Navsari City Congress Committee general secretary Kerman Patel, who traveled with Rahul Gandhi extensively during his campaign trail in South Gujarat, observed there will hardly be a per cent of shift in votes due to remarks of Aiyar.

“It was a slip of tongue. And he has already apologised and been suspended from Congress. So, if BJP is thinking that the remarks will turn the tables in their favour, then they are wrong. Rahul Gandhi has campaigned hard for Congress. He has promised people to solve their problems. I’m positive we are winning at least 115 seats,” Patel signed off. Navsari is one of 19 districts comprising 89 seats that goes for polls on tomorrow.