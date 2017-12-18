Gujarat results at a glance 

As leads are in for all of Gujarat’s 182 seats, BJP is close to 100 seats while Congress is putting a good  fight with 80 seats.  If current trends continue, then BJP will form a government in the state again but with a lower margin. From the trend it is evident that in the urban Gujarat BJP has done well, while in rural areas Congress was able to make an impact.

The BJP’s big setback in Gujarat at this point seems to be in the Saurashtra region, while it is doing well in south Gujarat and is holding in the north. The party is seeking its fifth consecutive term in the state, having been in power for the last two decades. In 2012, the BJP had won 115 seats and the Congress 61.

Here is a look at the district wise results and Heavyweights:

