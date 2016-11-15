Gujarat: Rs 2.5 crore in scrapped notes seized, 2 detained

Rajkot, Nov 15: Two persons were detained and cash worth Rs. 2.5 crore in demonetised currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, was seized from their vehicle near Virpur town in the district, police said on Monday.

The cash was being transported in a mini truck, which was intercepted by police during a patrol late Sunday night.

“The currency notes were found concealed in ten packets, each containing Rs. 25 lakh. All the cash was kept inside a box in the vehicle,” Virpur taluka police station police sub-inspector Ghanshyamsinh Jadeja said.

The vehicle driver, Rajni Khunt, and his assistant Bavanji Patel, have been detained and being interrogated.

The owner of the cash, from where it was being transported and its destination, are being ascertained, police said.