Gujarat: Scrapped Notes Worth Rs 31 Lakh Seized; BJP Corporator’s Brother Detained

Vadodara, Nov 23: Demonetised currency notes worth Rs. 31 lakh have been recovered from the residence of the brother of a sitting BJP corporator in Vadodara, police said on Tuesday.

The accused – Vaikunth Pawar, has been detained after the recovery of cash in old currency notes, Joint Commissioner of Police DJ Patel told news agency PTI.

“We had reliable information that Vaikunth Pawar has kept the cash at his residence. Based on the tip-off, action was taken,” the officer said.

“The detained person is the brother of Vijay Pawar, BJP corporator in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC),” Mr Patel added.

Further investigation into the case is being carried out by the Crime Branch, he said.