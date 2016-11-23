Gujarat: Scrapped Notes Worth Rs 31 Lakh Seized; BJP Corporator’s Brother Detained

November 23, 2016 | By :

Vadodara, Nov 23: Demonetised currency notes worth Rs. 31 lakh have been recovered from the residence of the brother of a sitting BJP corporator in Vadodara, police said on Tuesday.

The accused – Vaikunth Pawar, has been detained after the recovery of cash in old currency notes, Joint Commissioner of Police DJ Patel told news agency PTI.

“We had reliable information that Vaikunth Pawar has kept the cash at his residence. Based on the tip-off, action was taken,” the officer said.
“The detained person is the brother of Vijay Pawar, BJP corporator in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC),” Mr Patel added.

Further investigation into the case is being carried out by the Crime Branch, he said.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia meet VHP leader Pravin Togadia
Koli community unsatisfied with my portfolio: Gujarat Fisheries Minister
Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo troubleshoot 2018 bitter start; Nitin Patel gets his pet portfolio
Nitin Patel may resign after conflict erupts in Gujarat BJP over portfolio allocation
Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM
Smriti Irani to become next Gujarat CM?
Top