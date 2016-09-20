Gujarat teachers face action for ‘tutoring’ students during Class X Board exam

Ahmedabad,Sept20:The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has suggested action against 79 teachers, mostly from government schools, for allegedly tutoring students and helping them cheat during the Class X examination in March.

The decision was taken months after some students in a written confession revealed that they used to hear “voices from outside the window” of the examination hall, tutoring them answers. All these teachers were on examination duty at three centres — Lambadiya (Sabarkantha), Choila (Aravalli) and Bhikapur (Chhota Udepur).

As reported by The Indian Express on June 30, the case pertains to the Mathematics exam in which 468 students from the three centres scored more than 90 per cent in the objective section, but 0 for subjective questions.

When this anomaly was detected, the board conducted a hearing of all these students on June 29. During the hearing a test was conducted and many of these students could not tell a triangle from a circle. One of them said a trikon (triangle) has four sides and another student could not point out set two integers on a line bar, while several of them failed to solve two-digit multiplication and subtraction. Some appeared honest and wrote avadtu nathi (do not know) on their answer sheets.

After a thorough probe, a report recently submitted to the education department by the GSHSEB, stated: “On June 28 and 29, 468 students from these three centres were called for hearing in front of examination committee. Among these, 11 students confessed and given it in writing that they were dictated answers from the window.”

In the supplementary examination in July, out of 251 students who appeared at these three centres, only two passed.

GSHSEB deputy chairman R R Thakkar said: “As the board lacks powers to take action against teachers, it has recommended to the state government to take disciplinary action against the teachers who have been found guilty.”

Reacting to the report by the GSHSEB, director of primary education M I Joshi said: “The report has been forwarded to the concerned district primary education officers for necessary action. It would be done in a procedural manner — first issuing show cause notices to them (teachers).”