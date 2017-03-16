Gujarat to introduce severe punishment for cow slaughters

Gandhinagar, March 16: The State Government of Gujarat is set to introduce a Bill in the State Assembly providing severe punishments for those who involved in cow-slaughter.

The Bill, will be placed for discussion and voting during the ongoing Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly. The Bill seeks to amend the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954, to provide stringent punishments for the cow-slaughters.

The Gujarat government seeks to introduce some major changes in the existing Act through the new Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill of 2017,

According to the Bill, those found to be involved in the slaughter of bovines, including cows, calves, bulls, and bullocks, would get imprisonment up to 10 years, but not less than 7 years.

The maximum jail term for such acts in the present Act, which was amended in 2011, was seven years, but not less than three years.

So far, the new Bill seeks to double the amount of penalty, which is Rs. 50,000 at present.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had hinted on Sunday here that, his government is mulling to introduce a Bill having such stringent provisions to save cows.

In 2011, when Modi was the Gujarat’s chief minister, the State government had imposed a complete ban on cow-slaughter, transportation, and selling of cow-beef by amending the said Act.

After that, the crimes related to cow slaughter in Gujarat are covered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2011.

People found involved in cow-slaughtering and related crimes are penalized with Rs. 50,000 fine and a jail term of up to seven years, under this Act.

The present Bill has proposed that all the offenses under this Act shall be considered as cognisable as well as non-bailable.

Such offences are considered only as “cognisable” and not “non-bailable” in the present Act.

To discourage people from transporting beef or bovines for the purpose of slaughtering, the Gujarat government has proposed to permanently “forfeit” the vehicles used in their transportation.

At present, such vehicles are liable to be “seized” for a period of 6 months, or till the final judgment of the court, said the Bill document.

“some more stringent provisions are required to be made by amending the said Act for curbing the menace of illegal slaughtering”Giving logic behind bringing such harsher punishment by bringing an amendment Bill, the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said.