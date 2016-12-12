Gujarat woman creates record of 571 haircuts to get in Guinness Record for maximum haircuts

Surat (Gujarat), Dec. 12. : A beautician residing in Gujarat’s Surat city has become a Guinness World Record holder for cutting the hair of 571 people continuously for 24 hours.

Sheetal Shah, who owns a boutique parlour in Surat, started on Saturday at 9.14 a.m. and ended 24 hours later on Sunday.

She said the idea of creating a world record came casually during a discussion with her husband.

“I always wanted to do something unique in my life. I was discussing this with my husband. We later approached the Guinness officials and they gave their approval for it. Since it was the weekend, all things went smoothly,” Sheetal told ANI.

She heaped and praised her employees for the immense support they gave her to complete the task.

“I had the support of my team. Without them, I wouldn’t have completed this task. Each and every employee of mine worked with me for 24 hours straight,” she said.

The previous record was of 521 persons done by a London-based couple. (ANI)