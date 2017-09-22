Gujarathis welcome holy season of Navratri with tradition of Garba or Dandiya Ras

Ahmedabad,Sept22:The holy season of Navratri is upon us and the entire country will be seen revelling in the festivities for the next nine days. While different states celebrate the festival in their own ways, it is universally agreed that no one does it better than the Gujaratis. Be it indulging in Garba or Dandiya Ras the locals celebrate the festival with much pomp and show as they dance the night away. In fact, Bollywood has often tried to imitate the tradition of Garba in many movies over the years.

Garba and Dandia are the traditional dance forms that are extremely popular in the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Charlie Chaplin videos that have been circulated on WhatsApp to welcome Navaratri 2017 have beautifully placed the songs to match the dance beats of Chaplin in the dancing stills from his iconic movies. The doctored videos are being circulated on WhatsApp with the messages like “Lets Welcome Navaratri 2017 in Style” and “Navratri 2017 Garba Season is on.”

Navaratri is a 10-day festival that is celebrated by Hindus all over the country in different ways. While the people in the south celebrate this festival by decorating ‘Golu’ Bengalis celebrate the festival of Goddess Durga with Durga Pujo which begins on September 26, 2017. There are two main variations in the Garba dance videos of Charlie Chaplin. While the iconic comic is seen giving a solo Garba performance in one video, the other has the legend doing a couple dance to the Garba song ‘Dholi Da Dhol.’

Watch Charlie Chaplin’s Garba performance