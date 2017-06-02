Gujarati news channel ‘Sandesh News’ decided to do a story inviting a cow as guest into the studio

Ahmedabad, June2:It might sound amusing, but a Gujarati news channel called ‘Sandesh News’ decided to do story inviting a cow in the studio. The channel invited the Cow owned by Mr. Vijay bhai to the studio. Vijaybhai turned up, with the two-month-old calf of Poonam and Arjun.

Vijaybhai, trustee of one Parsana Charitable Trust, ‘married’ his “daughter Poonam”, the cow, to Arjun, a bull. Nearly 300 guests had attended the wedding and got a wide media coverage.

As Vijaybhai spoke about his love for cows and how dear his “daughter Poonam” is to him, the calf annoyed itself with exploring the studio and eating leaves inside the studio. It adorned with silver anklets and a green scarf around its neck, the calf was also fed some food by the channel’s staff.

