Gujarat’s BJP Government distributed Akhilesh Yadav’s Bags in schools; Here is details 

Gandhi Nagar, June 13: Nearly 12,000 bags distributed by the local administration left many questions in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur this week.

The Bags conveyed a sticker with a panchayat logo. In any case, when children peeled it off, they found another sticker underneath it – one that was extremely surprising. It was a photo of Akhilesh Yadav, the previous Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, demonstrating that the packs had been made to be appropriated to School Children in Uttar Pradesh by the previous Samajwadi Party government.

The Bags were dispersed as a part of “Shala Pravesh Utsav” – a yearly government occasion intended to school enlistment – in Chhota Udepur, a town 9 hours from Ahmedabad. The administration authorities show up flummoxed. The state’s education department has begun an investigation.

Amid its five-year term, the Akhilesh Yadav government had not only distributed bags, as well as laptops and other study materials and considerably dinner plates to school kids in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, as many as 1.8 crore schoolbags were sanctioned for students from Class 1 to 8 by the Samajwadi Party government. But midway through the distribution, assembly polls were declared in the state. Under the model code of conduct, the undistributed bags, carrying the images of Mr Yadav, had to be stowed away.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Yogi Adityanath which succeeded Akhilesh, permitted the conveyance of the schoolbags, despite the fact that they conveyed the photo of his antecedent.

Officials said the saffron-clad 45-year-old Chief Minister was not in favour of wasting public money for “political ego”. Besides, he wanted the bags to reach students in time for the new school session, which begins in April.