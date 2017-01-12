Gulf cos declare holiday as Chiranjeevi starrer Khaidi No 150 releases

UAE , Jan12 :Chiranjeevi starrer Khaidi No 150 to create waves across UAE. The film is scheduled to be released tomorrow, January 11.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s 150th film and interestingly, few Gulf companies are apparently celebrating the same by declaring holiday for their employees. Approximately, 4 lakhs of Telugu speaking people are working across the UAE and many top companies said to have already declared holidays as a tribute to the star.

Here is one official Holiday letter :

Earlier, on 22 July 2016, many companies in Bangalore and Tamil Nadu declared holidays to celebrate the release of Thalaivar Rajinikanth film, Kabali.

Khaidi No. 150 also marks the end of Chiranjeevi’s nine-year-long break from the big screen. The actor’s last release, Shankar Dada Zindabad, the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Munnabhai MBBS, was released in 2007.

Directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Chiranjeevi’s son and actor-producer Ram Charan, the film is a remake of Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Tamil blockbuster Kaththi. Chiranjeevi will be seen essaying dual roles in the film.

Khaidi No 150 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Tarun Arora, Ali and Tanikella Bharani.