‘Gulzar in conversation with Tagore’: Album that pays tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore

Mumbai, Oct 18 : Noted lyricist-writer Gulzar yesterday launched an album “Gulzar in conversation with Tagore” that pays tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

“Gulzar in conversation with Tagore” consists of seven songs which bring out a different side of Tagore, who is known for his Rabindra Sangeet. The album was launched by Saregama India and also features Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal and Shantanu Moitra.

The album was created in an endeavour to take Tagore’s work out of Bengal and share it with everyone.

“Working on this album has been a fulfilling experience.

It’s important that every Indian knows Tagore’s work. It has been a desire that Tagore should be known as a household name across India,” Gulzar said at the event.

“Shaan, Shreya, Shantanu and myself have been working on this album since four-five years. And now finally, its out and we are excited to share his (Tagore) work with you all,” he added.

For Shreya, to be part of this album has been an “overwhelming” feeling and she said she is unable to express her gratitude.

“He (Tagore) has been part of my life since childhood.

Through this album I got to understand him through the interpretation of Gulzar sahab. It’s a day of celebration for all of us,” she added.

For Shaan both Tagore and Gulzar are icons. “Its great both Tagore and Gulzar have come together for this album,” he said.

Shaan said that he feels ashamed that he did not have connect with Tagore. “I discovered the magic of his (Tagore) poetry and music a bit late. Then I recorded over 40 Tagore songs. I felt proud about it, but then I realised he (Tagore) has more work to his credit,” he said.