Gun and Rs45lakh recovered in Bangalore ATM van Rs 1.37crore theft

Bengaluru,Nov24:A day after the driver of a van carrying cash to an ATM ran away with Rs 1.37 crore in new currency in Bengaluru, Rs 45 lakh have been recovered.

The police said that the money and a gun was recovered from the van that was abandoned near Vasanthnagar area. Police have launched a manhunt for the driver, Dominic Selvaraj. The remaining Rs 92 lakh are still missing.

The daylight robbery took place on Wednesday in Bengaluru’s busy KG Road area.

The van had stopped at a Bank of India (BOI) ATM to replenish it when the driver drove away as soon as the security guards alighted the vehicle.

The bank officials informed the police and an alert was flashed across all control rooms.

The driver is an employee of a security agency called ‘Logi Cash’.

The incident comes during a massive cash crunch in banks and ATMs following the banning of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.