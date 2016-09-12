Gunmen attack Kandahar hospital in southern Afghanistan

September 12, 2016 | By :

Kabul,Sept12:Two gunmen entered a hospital in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Monday, setting off a gunbattle with security forces in which one of the attackers was killed, officials said.

It was not immediately clear who the gunmen were or whether they were affiliated with any insurgent group.

Samim Khpalwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Kandahar, said security forces were at the Mirwais Hospital, a large regional facility that provides health services to war victims, including members of the army and police.

He said one of the gunmen had been killed but security forces were moving carefully to avoid casualties and damage to the hospital.

“So far, no patients, visitors, hospital personnel or our security forces have been hurt,” he said. “We are taking steps forward very carefully.”

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kabul: Bomb hidden in an ambulance; 40 killed, 140 injured
Afghanistan’s ‘Save the Children’ attack: Death toll rises to 6
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 15 IS and Taliban militants join peace process
Playing for Afghanistan in past will help in Under-19 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan Army kills 76 Taliban militants in 5 day military operation
Top