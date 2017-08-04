Afghanistan: Gunmen storm market in Helmand after Car Bomb attack kills five soldiers

August 4, 2017 | By :

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4: Intense fighting is underway between security forces and insurgents after a group of armed men stormed a money exchange market in the centre of Gereshk district in the southern Helmand province on Friday morning.

“Clash is ongoing between security forces and the attackers in the area”, Tolo news quoted Helmand governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak as saying.

Meanwhile, Zwak said that at least five security force members were killed when a car bomb blast occurred close to their outpost in the district on Thursday evening.

A number of soldiers were wounded in the blast, he said.

A security source, however, said that at least 20 soldiers were killed in the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.Further details are awaited.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Kabul: Bomb hidden in an ambulance; 40 killed, 140 injured
Afghanistan’s ‘Save the Children’ attack: Death toll rises to 6
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 15 IS and Taliban militants join peace process
Playing for Afghanistan in past will help in Under-19 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan Army kills 76 Taliban militants in 5 day military operation
Top