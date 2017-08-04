Afghanistan: Gunmen storm market in Helmand after Car Bomb attack kills five soldiers

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4: Intense fighting is underway between security forces and insurgents after a group of armed men stormed a money exchange market in the centre of Gereshk district in the southern Helmand province on Friday morning.

“Clash is ongoing between security forces and the attackers in the area”, Tolo news quoted Helmand governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak as saying.

Meanwhile, Zwak said that at least five security force members were killed when a car bomb blast occurred close to their outpost in the district on Thursday evening.

A number of soldiers were wounded in the blast, he said.

A security source, however, said that at least 20 soldiers were killed in the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.Further details are awaited.