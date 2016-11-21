Gurgaon auto driver arrested for twin murder

GURGAON,Nov21: An auto driver was arrested for murdering two women, both of whom were apparently his girlfriends once. Each time, he apparently carried out his crime with the help of his latest girlfriend.

The accused, Subodh Kumaralias Chautala (28), met his first victim, Nargis (45), while ferrying her in his auto. He befriended her and started having an affair. This went on for a few months till Subodh met Sunita (25).

According to police, it began with Nargis allegedly pimping Sunita into prostitution. Apparently, she never paid the latter the amount promised. Sunita approached Subodh for help. Sensing his chance, Subodh sweet-talked Sunita into an affair. They then decided to get rid of Nargis. Together, they strangled Nargis to death on November 10, 2015, and dumped her body near Saraswati Kunj in Sector 53. Police had failed to identify the body when they recovered it, as it had decomposed by then.

A FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence) of IPC at Sushant Lok police station.

They started having an affair with a third woman, Maya. Once he started cheating on Sunita, he feared she might spill the beans on Nargis’ murder. So, with Maya’s help, he strangled Sunita on May 13, 2016, and dumped her body in a nearby pond. A FIR was registered and cops soon arrested Subodh and Maya. The duo were lodged in Bhondsi prison.

Cops continued with the probe into Nargis murder. “The accused was taken into remand on Tuesday on a production warrant, where Subodh confessed to killing Nargis,” said ACP Manish Sehgal.