Gurgaon court convicts 31 workers for 2012 violence at the Maruti Suzuki factory in Manesar

NEW DELHI, March10: A court in Gurgaon in Haryana has convicted 31 workers for the violence at the Maruti Suzuki factory in Manesar in 2012in which a manager was set on fire in a conference room. A mob tore through the plant in Haryana owned by India’s largest car manufacturer, smashing property and setting parts of the factory on fire. Human Resources Manager Awanish Kumar Dev was burned to death. Nearly 150 workers were arrested, of whom 117 were found not guilty today of charges including criminal conspiracy and murder.