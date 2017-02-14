Gurgaon police bust arms gang and fake license racket

Gurgaon , Feb14:The Gurgaon police claimed to have busted a gang involved in making forged arms licence on Monday and arrested one person.

Working on a tip-off, Mohan Lal was arrested in Gurugram village. He has revealed that his mentor Manish Bhardwaj is the mastermind of this nexus.

During a search at Bhawdwaj’s house, seven firearms, including one USA and one Japan-made pistols and 55 cartridges have been recovered. Some fake arms licences and objectionable documents have also been recovered.

During interrogation, Mohan revealed that Bhardwaj either makes fake arms licence from home or manages to obtain licences from Nagalang, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and transfer them to Gurugram. Bhardwaj used to charge Rs 3 to 5 lakh for one licence from the clients.

“Joint Commissioner of Police Gurugram has received a complaint about such illegal activities taking place in the city. During investigation, it appears that unique identification numbers of 14 licences were not matching the list of Gurugram police. These licences were fictitiously made either from home or he managed to obtain them from somewhere else,” said Anil Kumar, ACP, Sadar, Gurugram.

The ACP pointed out that in every three years, an arm licence needs to renew. The mismatch data of 14 arms licences are those which came to Gurugram police for renewal. Since, their data were not with the arms wing, it turns to be fake.

Sources said the kingpin of fake arms licence is active for at least three years and he may have sold hundreds of arms licence to residents of Gurugram. The process of obtaining an arm licence is considered easier in northeastern states.

“The investigation in this case is currently underway and we are expecting some more recoveries of fake licenses and fire arms. Bhardwaj, currently on the run, will put behind the bars soon. Bhardwaj will put more light on how he was involved in this trade and how he would contact with his clients,” said the ACP.

The demand of arms licence in Gurugram is quite high. There are trend among the unemployed persons to obtain an arms licence from the North-East so they can get jobs in private security agencies, which is a booming industry. Besides, the city also has a large number of wealthy residents who do not bother to spent lakh of rupees for it.

Obtaining an arm licence is a status symbol for them. “Obtaining an arms licence in Gurugram and other parts of NCR has become difficult. This is the reason people used to approach touts who know how to approach north-eastern states to get licences by paying extra money,” said a senior police officer, who confirms that the all-India validity of these licences makes them even more attractive.