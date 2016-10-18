Gurgaon : Police busted a high-profile sex racket 

Gurgaon, Oct 18: Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday busted a high-profile sex racket in Gurgaon’s Sector 51.

The prostitution racket was operating from a guest in Sector 51 of Haryana’s Gurugram.

Five girls have been arrested from the spot. Out of these five girls, two are foreigners and three are from Delhi.

Reportedly, the rates and deals of calls girls was used to be fixed through WhatsApp. The agents use to post photos on WhatsApp to seal the deal and fix rates of call girls.

In total, 10 persons have been taken into custody.

According to police, the foreign girls didn’t have even passport.

Police recovered 19 condoms and some tablets from the guest house. The manager of the guest house escaped. During interrogation, the Uzbek and Kazakh women could not provide proper visa and passport, police said.