Gurgaon : Woman stabbed at Metro M G Road station

Gurgaon, Oct 24 : A 22-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a man at the M G Road station of Delhi Metro network here today.

Officials, quoting preliminary reports, said the incident occurred around 9:30 AM in the gallery area of the station.

They said the man, identified as 25-year-old Jitendra, allegedly used a knife to stab Pinky.

CISF personnel and other Metro staffers rushed to the spot, which is at the entrance of the station.

Pinky, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a hospital.

“The incident happened in the unpaid area where there is no CISF presence. Train operations are normal,” one of the officials said.