Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda has become a defaulter of dues of the Madhya Pradesh Central Region Power Distribution Company

Hoshangabad, MP, Sept 7: Convicted rapist-crorepati Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda has become a defaulter of the Madhya Pradesh Central Region Power Distribution Company and electricity supply to an under-construction farmhouse has been discontinued owing to non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 4,827. “A notice shall be issued. The Dera owns seven acres of agricultural land in the vicinity of a national highway. A three-phase motor was installed. The farmhouse is locked since Ram Rahim was incarcerated,” the Company’s Deputy General Manager S Sharma told UNI

