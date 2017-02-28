Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from Save DU campaign

New Delhi, Feb 28: Kargil martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur, whose FB post against Bhartiya Janata Party-linked student outfit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over campus violence is at the centre of a huge political row, on today took her Twitter account to announce that she was pulling out the campaign.

The 20-year-old student from Delhi University who started an online campaign ‘I am not afraid of ABVP’, In a series of tweets said, “I have been through a lot and this is all my 20-year self could take.”

I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take 🙂 — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

I’m withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say.. (1/2) — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the March in huge numbers. Best of luck. — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 28, 2017

Gurmehar said that the campaign was about “students and not about me.”

The daughter of a Kargil martyr Mandeep Singh, Gurmehar, had on Monday filed a complaint with the DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) after she received rape and death threats from social medias.

Gurmehar Kaur said that she received the threats after she took a stand against the ABVP over the Ramjas college violence.

The DU student posted a picture of herself holding a placard that read: “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentAgainstABVP”.

Gurmehar was given police protection yesterday after she was trolled with tweets threatening rape over her Facebook post against ABVP accused of setting off violent clashes at Ramjas College over an invitation to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid.

The ABVP charged the college with “anti-national activities” because Umar Khalid was accused of sedition last year.

This was an forceful statement in support of free speech. The reaction to this though was shocking. Her remarks drew sharp reactions from several ruling BJP leaders, including Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Kiren Rijiju, who told her not to “abuse the motherland”.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda were among those who appeared to counter Gurmehar Kaur with their tweets.

Earlier, a BJP Parliamentarian, Pratap Simha, compared Gurmehar Kaur to International terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

AAP Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has come out strongly in support of Gurmehar Kaur, tweeted today that he would meet Lt.Governor Anil Baijal to demand action against “ABVP goondaism and rape threats” to the student.

Will meet Hon’ble LG today at 2.30 pm to demand action against ABVP goondaism n rape threats to @mehartweets — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2017

Gurmehar Kaur is a first-year student of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi; its faculty has expressed unequivocal support for her in a statement.