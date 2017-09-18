Gurugram DC accepts request of Pradyuman’s father, school closed until Friday

Gurugram/Haryana, September 18: Ryan School, Bhondsi to remain closed until Friday. Classes would resume on September 25. Until then safety concerns are to be addressed. A day before the reopening of the Ryan International School in Gurugram even before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could begin an investigation of the crime site, Barun Chandra Thakur, the father of the killed student, had sent in a written application to the DC of the district requesting to desist the move.

#FLASH Ryan School, Bhondsi to be closed till Friday; classes to resume on Sept 25; till then safety concerns to be addressed: Gurugram DC pic.twitter.com/cmulIo2ih3 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2017

“The CBI is yet to take charge of the investigation and visit the crime place, as well as sanitise the school premises. At this stage, opening the school hastily shall not be a wise decision as,” Thakur wrote and added that it would affect “destruction of the entire available evidence, forensic materials and devastation of the entire scene of the crime.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar last Monday promised for a CBI-led investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, accused conductor Ashok, Ryan International Group’s northern zone head and Human Resource head were produced in a special POCSO court today.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, with his throat slit.

Following the incident, school’s bus conductor was convicted of the crime, but the case took a complicated turn after the family of the accused claimed that he was being wrongly framed and that the school authorities were trying to mislead.

Various campuses of the school were closed for a few days, following the furore that erupted after parents took to streets in a bid to protest against the lack of security for children inside the school premises. (ANI)