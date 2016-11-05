Gurus laud Rajesh Mapuskar, the director of ‘Ventilator’

New Delhi, November 5: Priyanka Chopra’s maiden production ‘Ventilator’ is written and directed by Rajesh Mapuskar who has filmmakers like Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani as his gurus. The renowned directors have now come out to support their protégé.

Recently, at a special screening of the film, the ace directors invited their guests to see Mapuskar’s movie, as the hands on mentors have a lot of faith in Rajesh and were all praises for his work.

Rajesh had collaborated with them as an assistant director on ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ and ‘3 Idiots’, and has also directed Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Ferrari Ki Sawari’.

Apart from Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowarikar and Kunika Lall were also present for the screening.

Speaking about his protégé, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “ I have seen ‘Ventilator’ and I am really impressed with the film. Everybody should watch it. I think it is one of Rajesh Mapuskar’s best. Though I usually don’t keep a trail of my films, I called a lot of my friends for the trail of this film as I am really proud of Mapuskar’s work and I want everybody to watch it”

Rajesh Mapuskar has received immense appreciation for his directorial debut in Marathi cinema, for bringing out the unexpressed emotions correctly on screen. (ANI)