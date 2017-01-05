Guwahati opens country’s first Braille library

GUWAHATI, Jan5: The city gets its first braille library for the visually impaired students at the Guwahati Blind High Schoolhere on Wednesday. The library will offer braille versions of a variety of books and journalsranging from academic books, fiction, self-help, general knowledge for the benefit of the visually impaired students who otherwise have limited access to books.

Amway Opportunity Foundation (AOF), the CSR arm of Amway India, has partnered with Guwahati Blind High School to set up the library. Inaugurating the library Kamrup (metro) deputy commissioner M Angamuthu said, “I wholeheartedly appreciate Amway Opportunity Foundation for coming forward and set up the special library.”