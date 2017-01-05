Guwahati opens country’s first Braille library

January 5, 2017 | By :
Guwahati opens country's first Braille library

GUWAHATI, Jan5: The city gets its first braille library for the visually impaired students at the Guwahati Blind High Schoolhere on Wednesday. The library will offer braille versions of a variety of books and journalsranging from academic books, fiction, self-help, general knowledge for the benefit of the visually impaired students who otherwise have limited access to books.

 Amway Opportunity Foundation (AOF), the CSR arm of Amway India, has partnered with Guwahati Blind High School to set up the library. Inaugurating the library Kamrup (metro) deputy commissioner M Angamuthu said, “I wholeheartedly appreciate Amway Opportunity Foundation for coming forward and set up the special library.”
Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Next GST Council meeting in Guwahati: To review tax structure of restaurants and may cut tax rates on several other items
Momo Dumpling fest held at Guwahati: Funds donated for Assam flood relief victims
Two IPS officers of Chandigarh cadre sacked for entering into second marriage without annulling the first
Muskan Ahirwar class 5 student from a Bhopal slum runs library: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives Rs 2 lakh
Mongolia will hold its first ever presidential runoff vote on July 9
Pop superstar Katy Perry has made history by becoming the first user to garner 100 million followers on Twitter
Top