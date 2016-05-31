Guwahati promoting entrepreneurial spirit among Assamese women

Guwahati (Assam), May 31 : The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurs, based in Guwahati, has been organizing various courses for developing entrepreneurs in the north east, and for that matter, a business incubation centre has also been established in the premises for production and sell of products created and designed by participants in workshop of readymade garments.

Sponsored by the youth affairs and sports, Govt. of India, a three month (May 9 to July 31), The IIE is organizing a three month training programme on readymade garments and Handloom, where around 50 participants from the state are taking part.

The programme is open for all women, and for those who are already into this entrepreneurship is joining this training camp to upgrade their knowledge and business prospect, besides getting a govt. certificate for applying loans.

Muslima Begum, a women who already runs a tailor shop has joined the training programme said, “I came to learn about this programme from Radio, and than I contacted the IIE through phone and appeared for an interview, and this how I am here. Since last 10 years I have been engaged in Cutting and Tailoring and I wanted to start an institute, but I did not had the certicicate. So I have joined here for learning new things and also hoping to avail a loan after this programme.”

The participants those who learn here from experts, finally make and design their final products that are out for sell. These enthusiasts’ women even from remote areas are also bold enough to showcase their designs on the ramp and also prepare for that.

“On earlier occasion trainee ladies walked the ramp promoting their own design, and we have experts from fashion institutes who come and teaches these participants in the workshop” said Suparna Baruah, IIE official.