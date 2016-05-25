Gyandev Ahuja does it again, says ‘rapes take place’ in JNU

Alwar (Rajasthan), May 25 : Seems like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyandev Ahuja’s outburst against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is never going to end as he has made yet another controversial remark on the varsity, saying it is a hub of criminal activities and rapes take place in the campus.

“I am not one of those politicians, who back away from their words. I don’t even make that excuse that media has presented my statement in a wrong way. I stand by what I said,” Ahuja told ANI.

“Rapes take place daily in JNU. It is a hub of criminal activities,” he added.

The BJP MLA from Ramgarh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district had earlier in February made a controversial remark about the JNU wherein he said that students studying are involved in activities including ‘sex and drugs’ among others.

Listing out the statistics over the ‘illicit’ activities been conducted at JNU, Ahuja said, “More than 10,000 butts of cigarettes and 4,000 pieces of beedis are found. 50,000 big and small pieces of bones are found. 2,000 wrappers of chips and namkeen are found, and so are 3,000 used condoms – the misdeeds they commit with our sisters and daughters there. And 500 used contraceptive injections are also found.”

“Students are mostly found taking drugs after 8 p.m. inside the campus. Those studying in JNU are not children, but parents of two children. They indulge in peace protests in the mornings and during the nights, they perform obscene dance,” he added.