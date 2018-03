Agartala, Jan 02 : The Hyderabad District Badminton Association gave a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Dipa Karmakar, the first female Indian gymnast who performed in Rio Olympic, in exchange of the BMW that was presented to her in recognition of her brilliant performance.

The car was gifted by Hyderabad Badminton Association president and businessman V Chamundeswaranath through Indian cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar.