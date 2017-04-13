Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from H'ble President Pranab Mukherjee.

New Delhi, April 13: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Thursday received Padma Shri Award from the Honourable President Pranab Mukherjee. Dipa Karmakar, who represented India in the Rio Olympics 2016, is an artistic gymnast. She is the first Indian female gymnast ever to compete in the Olympics, and the first Indian gymnast to contest in Olympics in a period of 52 years.

Fourteen years of hard core practice and planning helped Karmakar attain her home state Tripura on the international sporting map. She won the vault bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

She surmounted hurdles with hard work, winning individual events at the National Games five consecutive times between 2010 and 2014, including five gold medals at the Ranchi edition in 2011 at 17.