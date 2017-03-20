H Farook Murder: Demand to shut Atheism WhatsApp group is the reason, say police

Coimbatore, March 20: The Coimbatore Police investigating the murder of H Farook have said his killers wanted the atheist to shut down a WhatsApp group that had about 400 Muslims members, mostly inspired by rationalist Periyar ideology.

Three murder investigation teams of Farook on the lookout for 4 persons believed to have hacked to death the 31-year-old atheist activist on last Thursday (March 16) night near Coimbatore.

The accused had asked the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam member, H Farook, to stop the group activities, after he had shared a photo of his children holding slogans – Kadavul illai, Kadavul illai, Kadavul illai, which means No god, No god, No god. The 31-year-old was found dead near the Coimbatore Corporation’s sewage farm on March 16.

The investigating authorities said the perpetrators, who were daily wage laborers, wanted H Farook to take down the group called ‘Allahu Murdhath’, which has 400 members from various districts in Tamil Nadu.

His refusal call off the group might have led to the attack and his death, the police told The Indian Express.

“There were many personal meetings and multiple phone calls from them as in the form of request and a warning happened,” an unidentified police officer told the daily.

“He [H Farook] ignored them and went ahead strongly. Finally, it was his public statement of raising his children atheists had provoked them.”

The police have constituted 3 teams to look for the accused, who they believe are hiding in the suburbs. Two of the four absconding men are related to the Bangalore blast accused.

However, the police have ruled out the possibility of a terror angle in the case. After the murder, the police had said that Farook’s anti-Muslim views had angered people. “This may be a possible motive for murder,” Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner of Police S Saravanan had said.

Yesterday, about seventy activists of different political parties and outfits were arrested in Coimbatore when they tried to stage a demonstration, demanding the arrest of those involved in H Farooq’s murder and a Dravida Viduthalai Kazhakam (DVK) worker in the city.

Activists of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Left Parties, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal and five other outfits raised slogans against the murder and demanded that the gang involved in the crime be arrested, police said.

Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) General Secretary K Ramakrishnan demanded that the government provide a job to the wife of the deceased or a family member. All the activists were released later, police said.

(With Agency Inputs)