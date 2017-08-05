H1N1 swine flu rampant around Lucknow and UP,175 cases reported

Lucknow, Aug 4: The f H1N1 (swine flu) virus is fast spreading in Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh with 20 new cases being detected yesterday and the state capital reporting 81 cases of swine flu this season so far.

The state capital also topped the list of swine flu affected districts in the state.

According to data from state vector-borne diseases control cell, over 46 per cent of total 175 swine flu cases reported in UP are from Lucknow followed by Ghaziabad which has just 21 cases.

Though reports said that more than ten people have lost their lives but government has only confirmed three deaths so far, including two in Lucknow. Meerut and Noida bagged the third place with nine cases each.

With five cases, Kanpur is the fifth most affected district in state.

Varanasi was the latest additions with one case.Officials claimed that they had enough stock of Tamiflu required for patients.

“We were able to verify several cases and gave them Tamiflu,” said Dr G S Bajpai, CMO Lucknow district.

In Lucknow, the hospital areas near SGPGI and KGMU are the worst affected along with Gomti Nagar, Ashiyana, Triveninagar, Rajajipuram, Niralanagar, Jankipuram and Vikas Nagar.

Most of the patients are admitted to the SGPGI and KGMU but still there are some patients at other government hospitals, where they are attended by doctors.

However, doctors says that the spread of virus could be prevented if the patients are detected earlier and put in isolation till he is treated.

Experts feel that all though all fevers are not swine flu, but if the temperature do not come down in a week then people should go for the H1N1 test in consultation with the doctors.