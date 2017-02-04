‘Hacksaw Ridge’ team reunites for police brutality movie

Los Angeles , Feb. 4: After being totally left out for years by The Academy, Mel Gibson has once again come into the spotlight with his Oscar nod and has already announced his next project with co-star Vince Vaughn.

After ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, the duo is teaming up again for a gritty crime thriller ‘Dragged Across Concrete’, reports The Independent.

The flick will be written and directed by ‘Bone Tomahawk’s’ S. Craig Zahler.

The film focuses on two policemen, played by Gibson and Vaughn, who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong arm tactics comes out in media.

The pair descends into the criminal underworld, but uncover more than intended.

The 61-year-old-director’s Hollywood return with ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ has been solidified by garnering a ‘Best Director’ nod at The Academy Awards.

The movie revolves around WW II American army medic Desmond T. Doss, who refused to kill people in war and became the first man in American history to receive medal of honor without firing a shot. (ANI)