Hadiya’s father KM Ashokan expresses his happiness over Supreme Court order

New Delhi, November 28: Following the Judgement from the Supreme Court, KM Ashokan expressed happiness to the apex court and also stated that he had always wanted her to study.

Hadiya to be taken to college for her studies on Tuesday.

According to reports, on the Kerala “love jihad” case the supreme court stated that “the college should allow the hostel facility to Hadiya and also ordered her college dean to be her guardian after she requested for it.”

“We never abused her. I am happy with the apex court I was worried about her education and wanted her to study. Now I am happy,” Ashokan told the media.

The 24-year-old Hadiya has married to Muslim following her marriage to Jahan. she also stated that she married him with her own will and not forcibly.where she told the apex court that she wanted to be with her husband.

The top court will now hear the matter next in third week of January.

Meanwhile the NIA had submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the top court in connection with the case.

after Supreme court hearing the case Jahan approached the top court following the Kerala High Court annulling his marriage with Hadiya.

Hadiya’s parents clearly alleged that her marriage was a case of ‘love jihad’ and that she was converted to Islam forcibly,

Hadiya has refused to accept claims by her parents.