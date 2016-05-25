Haier introduces India’s first 20kg washing machine

New Delhi, May 25: Haier, the global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics and world’s number one brand in major appliances for the seventh consecutive year has launched India’s first ever 20 kg washing machine (HTW200-1128s).

This 20kg washing machine is armed with unparalleled features like never before, taking a step ahead and extending its line of washing machines by Haier.

Haier’s new washing machine has been introduced by closely observing and understanding the needs, and usage patterns of the contemporary modern joint families and large social setups. With exceptional features such as the 20 kg washing capacity and 14 kg spin capacity it aims to cater the needs of commercial sector and joint families as well.

The new washing machine comes equipped with some highly efficient features keeping in mind the diverse Indian market such as, double water inlet, a spin shower, a strong rat mesh and the vortex pulsator.

To enhance the quality of washing, the vortex pulsator helps in creating strong water current and an improved filter which is 30 percent more powerful and leaves no lints on clothes.

The washing machine also comes with multiple adjusting plug slots and an adjustable drain hose. To add to the convenience the drain hose can be disassembled and assembled again at the back of the machine, on the left or right side as per the user’s suitability.

The machine is designed with state-of-the-art aesthetics and therefore has a transparent peacock blue lid to make it look more appealing. All these features ensure a safe as well as a superior washing experience for the consumers.

Commenting on the launch, President Haier India, Eric Braganza said, “We are strongly committed to our growth in the Indian market as India is one of the key markets for us. Our aim is to focus on the varied needs of the diverse population of the country and therefore we constantly innovate and invent technologically advanced products to suit the needs of all the segments of the society.”

“Since one size does not fit all, therefore we felt the need to introduce this washing machine which is capable to cater to the needs of all segments of our society. Additionally our focus has not only been towards the modern families and households but also to introduce products for the other categories such as the commercial sector. We continue to believe in constant innovation and inspiration and intend to keep unveiling products with advanced technology and state of the art designs enhancing the lifestyles of the Indian population,” added Eric Braganza.