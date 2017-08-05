All hail the mighty and humble loom on NationalHandloomDay ,August7

New Delhi,August5:Union Minister Smriti Irani is marshalling the services of three ministries to organise National Handloom Day on August 7. Irani, currently minister for textiles, has additional charge of the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry. She has roped in these two ministries, apart from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) to hold the event. Irani was the HRD minister before she was shifted to the Ministry of Textiles.

India’s handloom story began as early as the 18th century and, till date, traditional weaves and prints are an integral part of the country’s sustainable fashion movement. As we commemorate National Handloom Day on August 7, the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) will follow it up with the twelfth edition of its exclusive Sustainable Fashion Day (August 17), and a brand new ‘Craft is Cool’ line featuring five young designers and their collaborations with artisans working with handblock printing techniques like dabu, ajrakh, and tie-and-dye prints like shibori and bandhej.

PM Narendra Modi to launch 1st National Handloom Day on August 7 in Chennai .

For National Handloom Day, the I&B ministry has been asked to organise debates and quizzes across the country. Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission has sent central universities and institutions such as the IITs and IIMs a letter asking them to provide space for holding the debates and quizzes and to ensure the participation of students in these activities

Elsewhere in Telangana, National Handloom Day would be celebrated across the State to create awareness on handloom products, promote the industry and extend support to weavers.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Director for Handlooms and Textiles, Shailaja Ramaiyer said that district Collectors would be organising handloom walk, rallies, exhibition of handloom products and felicitate eminent weavers in their respective districts. A quiz on handloom industry to create awareness among the students would also be conducted, she said.

“In Hyderabad, a Handloom Walk will be held from NTR Gardens to People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on August 7 and an exhibition ‘Chenetha Sambaralu’ will be inaugurated by Textiles Minister K T Rama Rao,

For marketing the handloom industry, a buyer-seller meet would be held on August 10 and 11 apart from a fashion show at Hitex.

On a strong revival route, the Indian textile and handloom story has scaled up with movements like the #100sareepact and #IloveHandloom taking social media by storm.