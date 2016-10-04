Hair fall was once the ‘worst nightmare’ for Anushka

Mumbai, Oct 04: Actress Anushka Sharma says hair fall was such a “nightmare” for her once upon a time that she had started to avoid wearing white tops and dresses for fear of making her hair fall visible.

A Pantene brand ambassador, Anushka took a ‘#14DayChallenge’ with a new product of the brand and has now put forth the challenge to girls across India, to win their hair fall battles.

“This year has been tremendously exhilarating at the same time extremely challenging. Shooting four movies back-to-

back means constant travelling and constant travelling means terrible hair fall,” Anushka said in a statement.

She said before using the latest product, hair fall used to be her “worst ever nightmare, especially during outdoor shoots”.

“Constant travelling and facing different weather and water conditions always amplified my hair fall. Losing hair is the quickest way to lose confidence and I have experienced it.

“(After using the new shampoo), I could happily wear white tops and dresses which I was beginning to avoid for the fear of making hair fall visible. I could leave my hair open and feel on top of the world with hair that felt happy,

healthy and strong,” she added.

On the big screen, Anushka will next be seen in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Phillauri”.