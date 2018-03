Haji Salaam, Afghan peace leader assassinated in Peshawar.

Kabul/Afghanistan, May 30: Haji Salaam, the former secretary to Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, was assassinated in Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Tuesday.

Haji Salaam was praying when a number of unknown gunmen opened fire at him, Tolonews quoted Hizb-e-Islami spokesman Nader Afghan as saying.

Haji Salaam was praying when a number of unknown gunmen opened fire at him,

Till now, no militant group, including, Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)